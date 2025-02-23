Thrilling Triumph: Services Clinch National Kabaddi Championship

Services emerged triumphant in a nail-biting finale to seize the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship title, edging out Railways in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker. The decisive match, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, showcased the resilience and composure of the star-studded Services squad.

Under the leadership of Pro Kabaddi League standout Naveen Kumar, Services exhibited superior skills throughout the tournament. The final encounter was marked by the presence of top talents, including Railways' dynamic attacker Pankaj Mohite and defensive powerhouse Parvesh Bhainswal.

Key to Services' success was the defensive synergy of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal, both instrumental as former PKL champions. Services earned their place in the final with a commanding 43-35 victory over Punjab, while Railways booked their spot after defeating Uttar Pradesh 42-34.

(With inputs from agencies.)