Shohei Ohtani: A Two-Way Sensation Slated for the Batter's Box

Shohei Ohtani, the dynamic two-way player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is likely to showcase his batting prowess without taking the mound for the team's first games in Tokyo this March. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Monday that Ohtani, recovering from recent elbow surgery, will focus on hitting.

Last month, Ohtani clinched his third MVP title following a landmark season that included securing his first World Series ring. However, despite the accolades and his potent performance at the plate, Roberts indicated it's 'very unlikely' that Ohtani will pitch during the two-game series against the Chicago Cubs in Japan.

In the offseason, Ohtani underwent surgery for a labrum tear in his left shoulder, sustained during a stolen base attempt in the World Series. While the Dodgers strengthened their pitching roster with star Blake Snell, they're in no rush for their 30-year-old slugger to return to pitching duties, emphasizing his role as a designated hitter as he smashed records last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)