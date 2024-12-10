Georgia Voll Joins Australian Squad for New Zealand ODI Series After Stellar Debut

Impressive young cricketer Georgia Voll has been included in the Australia Women's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, following her remarkable debut performance against India. Voll showcased outstanding skill in her debut ODI by scoring an unbeaten 46, playing a pivotal role in Australia's formidable eight-wicket victory.

The young batter cemented her place in the team with a stunning century in her second match, scoring 101 runs off just 87 balls. Her explosive innings helped propel Australia to an impressive total of 371/8, their third-highest ODI score, culminating in a commanding 122-run win. Veteran player Beth Mooney lauded Voll's performance, stating that she has successfully captured the selectors' attention.

Mooney emphasized, "She's taken to it like a duck to water, ensuring her performances are noted by selectors. Her years in domestic cricket have given her excellent insight into her game, aiding in her smooth international transition," she told the ICC. Australia will play their final ODI against India on Wednesday before heading to New Zealand, where the series starts on December 19, with subsequent matches on December 21 and 23, all hosted at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

