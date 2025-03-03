Left Menu

Beth Mooney's Unfinished Century Sparks Giants' Dominance

Beth Mooney's masterful innings of 96 not out powered Gujarat Giants to a formidable 186 for five against UP Warriorz in a Women's Premier League match. Mooney, alongside Harleen Deol's 45, consolidated the innings after an early setback, while Sophie Ecclestone's key spell offered some resistance for UP Warriorz.

Beth Mooney displayed a cricketing masterclass, scoring an unbeaten 96, as Gujarat Giants posted an impressive 186 for five against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League clash on Monday.

The Australian batter partnered with Harleen Deol, who contributed 45 runs, to stabilize the innings following an early hiccup with Dayalan Hemalatha's departure at just two runs. Mooney showcased her finesse with 17 boundaries in her 59-ball stint, although she fell short of a well-deserved century.

Sophie Ecclestone provided a vital breakthrough for UP Warriorz at the Ekana Stadium, capturing the wickets of Deol and Dottin. Despite the efforts of the hosts' bowlers, Mooney's resilient performance left a significant mark on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

