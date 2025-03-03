Left Menu

Beth Mooney's Unstoppable Run Pushes Gujarat Giants to Victory

Beth Mooney's remarkable innings of 96 not out propelled Gujarat Giants to a commanding victory over UP Warriorz by 81 runs in a WPL match. Mooney's innings, supported by Harleen Deol, was decisive as UP Warriorz struggled against the Giants' bowlers, crashing to 105 all out in 17.1 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:58 IST
Beth Mooney's Unstoppable Run Pushes Gujarat Giants to Victory
Beth Mooney
  • Country:
  • India

Beth Mooney's sensational 96 not out guided Gujarat Giants to an emphatic 81-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Monday.

Despite missing a century, Mooney's 59-ball innings, studded with 17 fours, spearheaded a formidable Giants total of 186/5. The Warriors crumbled in response, managing only 105 in 17.1 overs.

The Giants' bowlers dismantled the Warriorz's batting, with effective spells from Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, and others. Harleen Deol's 45 broadly supported Mooney, showcasing outstanding batting form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

