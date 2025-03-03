Beth Mooney's Unstoppable Run Pushes Gujarat Giants to Victory

Beth Mooney's sensational 96 not out guided Gujarat Giants to an emphatic 81-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League on Monday.

Despite missing a century, Mooney's 59-ball innings, studded with 17 fours, spearheaded a formidable Giants total of 186/5. The Warriors crumbled in response, managing only 105 in 17.1 overs.

The Giants' bowlers dismantled the Warriorz's batting, with effective spells from Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, and others. Harleen Deol's 45 broadly supported Mooney, showcasing outstanding batting form.

