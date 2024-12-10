Left Menu

Record-Breaking Turnout Awaits at 67th National Shooting Championship

The 67th National Shooting Championship is set to see a record participation of 13,522 shooters in various competitions across the nation. Events will unfold at two venues with key participants and top shooters from the nation, and scores impacting future international representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 17:46 IST
Record-Breaking Turnout Awaits at 67th National Shooting Championship
  • Country:
  • India

A record 13,522 shooters are gearing up to participate in the prestigious 67th National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC), commencing this Thursday with the exciting shotgun events.

Competitions for shotgun and pistol are slated to take place at Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range between December 11, 2024, and January 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Bhopal's MP State Shooting Academy ranges will host the rifle competitions from December 15 to December 31.

The championship will feature defending champions like Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon, with ambitious participation spanning across five shotgun classifications and extensive representation from 40 teams. Top national performers are set to influence the selection for the Indian team in the 2025 international season, as stated by the National Rifle Association of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024