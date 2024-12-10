Record-Breaking Turnout Awaits at 67th National Shooting Championship

A record 13,522 shooters are gearing up to participate in the prestigious 67th National Shooting Championship Competition (NSCC), commencing this Thursday with the exciting shotgun events.

Competitions for shotgun and pistol are slated to take place at Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range between December 11, 2024, and January 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Bhopal's MP State Shooting Academy ranges will host the rifle competitions from December 15 to December 31.

The championship will feature defending champions like Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon, with ambitious participation spanning across five shotgun classifications and extensive representation from 40 teams. Top national performers are set to influence the selection for the Indian team in the 2025 international season, as stated by the National Rifle Association of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)