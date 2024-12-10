The AS Monaco training academy has long been a breeding ground for soccer legends. One of its most famous alumni is Thierry Henry, who became Arsenal's all-time top scorer. The academy continues to produce top-tier players, including rising stars like Soungoutou Magassa and Ben Seghir.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro emphasized the importance of nurturing homegrown talent, stating that the youth academy plays a key role in maintaining the club's competitiveness. The training program recruits players to embody Monaco's aggressive, dynamic style of play, celebrated on the French Riviera.

With a strategic focus on fostering young talents, Monaco not only bolsters its financial health but also enriches the global soccer scene. The club's approach reminds us that sometimes the best solutions come from within, celebrating a long-standing tradition of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)