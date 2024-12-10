Rising Stars Return: US Kids Indian Championship 2023 Tees Off

The prestigious fourth edition of the US Kids Indian Championship golf tournament is set to showcase a blend of emerging talent and seasoned competitors, as young golfers from India and around the globe gather for the event.

The championship, held on the Jack Nicklaus designed course in Gurugram, will offer players the opportunity to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points, Junior Score Board listings, and AJGA stars, which are crucial for advancing in their golfing careers.

A diverse group of competitors, including past champions like Nihal Cheema and Kabir Goyal, will vie for top honors. This international event includes participants from countries such as the United States, Sweden, and the UAE, highlighting its growing prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)