Rising Stars Return: US Kids Indian Championship 2023 Tees Off

The US Kids Indian Championship golf tournament returns for its fourth edition, featuring nearly 80 young golfers from India and abroad. The event offers points for rankings and qualification into top international amateur events. It will be held at the Classic Golf Resort, Gurugram, from December 11 to 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The prestigious fourth edition of the US Kids Indian Championship golf tournament is set to showcase a blend of emerging talent and seasoned competitors, as young golfers from India and around the globe gather for the event.

The championship, held on the Jack Nicklaus designed course in Gurugram, will offer players the opportunity to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points, Junior Score Board listings, and AJGA stars, which are crucial for advancing in their golfing careers.

A diverse group of competitors, including past champions like Nihal Cheema and Kabir Goyal, will vie for top honors. This international event includes participants from countries such as the United States, Sweden, and the UAE, highlighting its growing prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

