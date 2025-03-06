Left Menu

Public Accounts Committee members visit toll plaza in Gurugram, examine works of NHAI

Members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Lok Sabha visited the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram on Thursday to examine its functioning and also visited some works of NHAI.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:19 IST
Public Accounts Committee members visit toll plaza in Gurugram, examine works of NHAI
PAC Chairperson KC Venugopal Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Lok the Sabha visited the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram on Thursday to examine its functioning and also visited some works of NHAI. PAC Chairperson KC Venugopal and several other members of the panel during the visit. The committee members also examined some works of the National Highway Authority of India.

"We decided to have a site visit to examine the functioning of this toll plaza... We are getting many complaints from the public... We will examine everything from fees, tariffs, infrastructure, accidents, and quality... Then we will submit our report and mention if there are any lacunas," Venugopal said. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who is a member of the panel, said PAC examined the works of the National Highway Authority of India.

"We have asked them to improve the traffic situation from the airport to the New Delhi main road... The only goal of the PAC is to rise above the party politics and talk about the issues of the people," he said. BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the committee observed how much time one car takes to pass through the toll plaza. The PAC members also inspected the construction site of the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. She said that the construction seemed going well so far.

"In December 2023, the then PAC visited the same place which we visited today; they had given around 19 suggestions... We visited the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. The fast tag system is very well there... We observed how much time one car takes to pass through the toll plaza," Sarangi told ANI. "We also went to the construction site of the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana... It seems to be going well so far. PAC is the eyes and ears of the government... We give suggestions to make sure all the functions are being carried out efficiently," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025