F1's New Beginnings: Drivers Embrace Final Season Test in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerged as the fastest driver in the final test of the Formula One season held in Abu Dhabi. The event marked a significant change as Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's former teammate, made his debut with the Williams team, clocking in as the second-fastest driver of the day.

Young talents took over the track, gaining critical experience in advanced machinery. Sainz notched up 146 laps, with only RB's Liam Lawson covering more, while Leclerc tested Pirelli's 2025 tyre compounds across 134 laps. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda relished testing Red Bull's car after competing for the team's junior partner.

The test was an opportunity to witness emerging talents, including Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who will replace Lewis Hamilton next season. The 2025 F1 season promises exciting competition starting March 16 in Melbourne, as new and veteran drivers brace for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)