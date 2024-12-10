Left Menu

F1's New Beginnings: Drivers Embrace Final Season Test in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped the Abu Dhabi F1 season test, with former teammate Carlos Sainz, now with Williams, close behind. The event saw young drivers take center stage while testing new equipment. Key appearances included Yuki Tsunoda for Red Bull and Mercedes’ future talent Kimi Antonelli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:27 IST
F1's New Beginnings: Drivers Embrace Final Season Test in Abu Dhabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc emerged as the fastest driver in the final test of the Formula One season held in Abu Dhabi. The event marked a significant change as Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's former teammate, made his debut with the Williams team, clocking in as the second-fastest driver of the day.

Young talents took over the track, gaining critical experience in advanced machinery. Sainz notched up 146 laps, with only RB's Liam Lawson covering more, while Leclerc tested Pirelli's 2025 tyre compounds across 134 laps. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda relished testing Red Bull's car after competing for the team's junior partner.

The test was an opportunity to witness emerging talents, including Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who will replace Lewis Hamilton next season. The 2025 F1 season promises exciting competition starting March 16 in Melbourne, as new and veteran drivers brace for the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024