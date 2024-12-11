Botafogo Aims for Historic Treble Against Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup

Botafogo, fresh off their historic Copa Libertadores victory and Brazilian league title, confronts Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup. This encounter comes as Botafogo seeks to achieve an unprecedented treble for a Brazilian team, a feat last accomplished by Pele's Santos over six decades ago.

Despite fatigue from extensive travel and a relentless match schedule, Portuguese manager Artur Jorge remains confident in his squad's ambitions. "No greater fatigue than ambition," stated Jorge in a press conference, urging his team to channel any frustration into their aggressive playing style, which led them to substantial victories this season.

After defeating Atletico Mineiro in Buenos Aires, Botafogo confronts Pachuca, who have been inactive for over a month. Jorge believes in his players' capacity to overcome challenges with determination, aiming to maintain their competitive edge and ultimately secure the treble.

