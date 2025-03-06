Left Menu

Inter Milan''s Inzaghi raises the prospect of matching Mourinho''s 2010 treble

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:56 IST
Inter Milan''s Inzaghi raises the prospect of matching Mourinho''s 2010 treble
  • Country:
  • Italy

Back then it was Diego Milito, Samuel Eto'o, Mario Balotelli and Wesley Sneijder.

Now it's Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram and Nicolò Barella leading Inter Milan's attack.

After his team dominated Feyenoord 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, coach Simone Inzaghi raised the prospect of matching Jose Mourinho's feat of guiding the Nerazzurri to a trophy treble in 2010.

When Inzaghi was asked after Wednesday's match if he thinks Inter can win two titles by maintaining its Serie A lead and earning the Champions League trophy, he cut the question short and responded, "No, three," while holding up three fingers to emphasize his point.

Inter is still alive in the Italian Cup, where it will face AC Milan in a two-leg semifinal derby.

Actually, Inter could also contend for another trophy as one of two Italian clubs qualified for the expanded Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

Inter has best Champions League defense One area where this Inter team is already matching Mourinho's squad is in defense.

Inter has conceded only one goal in nine Champions League matches — better than any other team — and maintained a clean sheet against an attack-minded Feyenoord that started three strikers in the Champions League coaching debut of Robin van Persie.

"We knew they had very quick forwards, and did well to defend when necessary," Inzaghi said.

Inter, which lost the 2023 Champions League final to Manchester City, had to move central defender Alessandro Bastoni to a wing back position due to injuries.

"We're talking about a world-class defender who understood the needs of the team and that is what we coaches want to see," Inzaghi said.

Inter flying Italy flag in CL Inter is the only Italian team remaining in the Champions League after Milan, Juventus and Atalanta were eliminated in the knockout playoffs last month. Bologna didn't make it out of the new league phase.

No Italian team has won the Champions League since Inter beat Bayern Munich in the 2010 final — and Inter appears destined to face Bayern in the quarterfinals after Bayern beat German champion Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

First, though, Inter faces last-placed Monza in Serie A on Saturday before hosting Feyenoord in the second leg three days later at the San Siro.

In Serie A, Inter holds a one-point lead over Antonio Conte's Napoli, which didn't qualify for Europe this season and has been eliminated from the Italian Cup.

Napoli hosts Fiorentina on Sunday.

"We've only won the first leg, it's only halftime in the tie," Inzaghi said. "Don't forget this team scored three goals away to Manchester City." Lautaro loving playing for Inter Lautaro's goal against Feyenoord was his 18th in the Champions League, overtaking the Inter record of club great Sandro Mazzola.

"I would gladly play for Inter my whole career, though obviously it depends on many factors," Lautaro said.

Before this season, Lautaro extended his contract with Inter through 2029.

"I wake up every morning eager to get on the training field," he said. "My family is happy here, too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025