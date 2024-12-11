Arundhati Reddy's Fiery Spell Not Enough as Sutherland Steers Australia to Victory

In a gripping conclusion to the Women's ODI series, Australia clinched a formidable 298 for six, outshining India's bowling attack at the iconic WACA ground.

Annabel Sutherland's decisive 110 off 95 balls proved pivotal after Arundhati Reddy's remarkable spell brought India back into contention. Reddy, delivering career-best figures, dispatched four Australian batters in rapid succession, including star performers like Elysse Perry and Georgia Voll.

Despite Reddy's efforts, Sutherland's partnerships with Ashleigh Gardner and skipper Tahlia McGrath solidified Australia's commanding position, leaving India's struggling catching efforts starkly apparent and securing a memorable win for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)