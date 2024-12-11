Left Menu

ATP Tour Increases Challenger Tour Prize to Record $28.5 Million

The ATP Tour announces a record $28.5 million prize pot for the 2025 Challenger Tour season, a significant increase since 2022. This boost aims to support players at lower professional levels struggling with financial sustainability through vital reforms and enhancements under the OneVision strategic plan.

Updated: 11-12-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

The men's ATP Tour has announced a substantial increase in prize money for its Challenger Tour, setting a record total of $28.5 million for the 2025 season. This marks a $6.2 million increase from this year and signifies a 135% surge since 2022.

The Challenger Tour serves as a critical platform for players to ascend the professional tennis ladder, with nearly 200 tournaments across over 40 countries. Many players face challenges such as insufficient sponsorship and high costs for coaching, travel, and accommodation, but ATP's OneVision strategic plan aims to mitigate these issues.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi highlighted the importance of creating a sustainable player pathway to the ATP Tour, emphasizing investments and reforms. Moreover, Tennis Data Innovations and the commercial success of the Challenger Tour rights have contributed to the increased prize money, supplemented by calendar enhancements, elevating the circuit with new Challenger 175 tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

