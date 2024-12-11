Aston Villa Women Part Ways with Manager Robert de Pauw

Aston Villa Women have parted ways with manager Robert de Pauw after the team secured only one victory in nine games, positioning them in ninth place in the Women's Super League standings. The decision follows a crushing 4-0 defeat to Arsenal, pushing Villa to only one spot above last-placed Crystal Palace.

Robert de Pauw, who took the helm in June from Bayer Leverkusen Women, led the team through a challenging period. Aston Villa expressed gratitude for his commitment, stating, "We would like to thank Robert for his commitment during his time in charge and wish him well for the future."

In the interim, assistant manager Shaun Goater will step up as the team prepares for their upcoming League Cup match against Charlton Athletic on Wednesday and Sunday's crucial home game against West Ham United in the Women's Super League.

