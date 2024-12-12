Pachuca Stuns Botafogo: A Shock in the Intercontinental Cup
Mexican team Pachuca defeated Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo 3-0 with second-half goals from Idrissi, Deossa, and Rondon. Rested players and travel fatigue affected Botafogo, allowing Pachuca to capitalize and earn a place in the Intercontinental Cup semi-finals against Egypt's Al-Ahly.
- Country:
- Qatar
Pachuca, the Mexican soccer team, pulled off a surprising upset by defeating the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, Botafogo, with a decisive 3-0 victory on Wednesday. This triumph propels them to the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Cup, where they will face Al-Ahly of Egypt.
The match came on the heels of a grueling journey from Rio de Janeiro for Botafogo, who had just barely celebrated their Brazilian league title. Their manager, Artur Jorge, opted to save some key players, resulting in a lackluster performance that saw them struggling to convert their dominating possession into goals.
Oussama Idrissi's dazzling solo play broke the deadlock, followed by a defensive blunder granting Nelson Deossa the second goal, and a swift counter-attack by Salomon Rondon sealed the deal for Pachuca. These strategic plays exploited Botafogo's weaknesses, marking a remarkable win for the CONCACAF champions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pachuca
- Botafogo
- Intercontinental Cup
- football
- Idrissi
- Deossa
- Rondon
- soccer
- Al-Ahly
- Champions League