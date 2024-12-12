Pachuca Stuns Botafogo: A Shock in the Intercontinental Cup

Pachuca, the Mexican soccer team, pulled off a surprising upset by defeating the reigning Copa Libertadores champions, Botafogo, with a decisive 3-0 victory on Wednesday. This triumph propels them to the semi-finals of the Intercontinental Cup, where they will face Al-Ahly of Egypt.

The match came on the heels of a grueling journey from Rio de Janeiro for Botafogo, who had just barely celebrated their Brazilian league title. Their manager, Artur Jorge, opted to save some key players, resulting in a lackluster performance that saw them struggling to convert their dominating possession into goals.

Oussama Idrissi's dazzling solo play broke the deadlock, followed by a defensive blunder granting Nelson Deossa the second goal, and a swift counter-attack by Salomon Rondon sealed the deal for Pachuca. These strategic plays exploited Botafogo's weaknesses, marking a remarkable win for the CONCACAF champions.

