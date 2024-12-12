Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe's Thigh Injury Puts Real Madrid in a Tight Spot

Kylian Mbappe has sustained a left thigh injury, sidelining him indefinitely. Real Madrid has not disclosed specific injury details or recovery duration, but his progress is under observation. The injury comes after Mbappe's performance against Atalanta, affecting upcoming matches against Rayo Vallecano, Intercontinental Cup final, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:29 IST
Kylian Mbappe
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappe, the celebrated French captain, has suffered an injury to his left thigh, Real Madrid confirmed on Thursday. The exact nature and expected recovery timeline of the injury remain undisclosed.

The injury occurred after Mbappe scored the opening goal in Madrid's 3-2 victory over Atalanta during the Champions League match. He left the field in the first half, placing his upcoming participation in doubt.

This setback arrives at a crucial juncture for Real Madrid as they prepare to face Rayo Vallecano, engage in the Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar on December 18, and confront Sevilla on December 22, before a winter break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

