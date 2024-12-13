Left Menu

Barcelona Seizes Final Quarterfinal Spot in Women's Champions League

Barcelona secured the last quarterfinal berth in the Women's Champions League with a 3-0 victory over Hammarby. Ewa Pajor scored twice, and Aitana Bonmatí added a third. Arsenal also triumphed, beating Vålerenga 3-1 with goals from Alessia Russo and Frida Maanum, maintaining pressure on Bayern Munich.

Barcelona Seizes Final Quarterfinal Spot in Women's Champions League
In a decisive match, two-time defending champions Barcelona cemented their place in the Women's Champions League quarterfinals by defeating Hammarby 3-0 in Stockholm. Ewa Pajor led the attack, scoring two goals in the first half.

Barcelona, recovering from an initial setback against Manchester City, went on to net 23 goals in the next four games, conceding just one. They will face Manchester City again on their home turf next week.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's victory over Vålerenga keeps them in contention with group leader Bayern Munich as they prepare for a top-spot showdown in London next week.

