China's Soccer Scene Shaken: Li Tie's 20-Year Sentence Highlights Corruption Crackdown

Former Chinese national soccer coach Li Tie has been sentenced to 20 years for corruption, highlighting ongoing issues in Chinese soccer. After a Communist Party investigation, Li pleaded guilty to bribery charges. This case is part of a broader anti-corruption crackdown by President Xi Jinping targeting football corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:06 IST
In a significant development within China's sports world, former national soccer coach Li Tie has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. The ruling comes as part of a broader crackdown on corruption in Chinese soccer, a campaign championed by President Xi Jinping.

Li, known for his notable career as a midfielder in the English Premier League and his role in the 2002 World Cup, was found guilty of exchanging bribes for favors, including team selections and aiding clubs in competitions. The charges stem from his tenure between 2015 and 2021.

This verdict is the most recent in a series of high-profile convictions aimed at eradicating corruption in the sport, with multiple soccer officials receiving prison terms, fines, and life bans for engaging in similar injustices. The ongoing crackdown serves as a warning to curb entrenched issues of match-fixing and bribery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

