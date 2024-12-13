Young Prodigy D Gukesh Shatters Records as New Chess World Champion

On a thrilling Thursday, 18-year-old Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh clinched the FIDE World Champion title, becoming the youngest to achieve such a feat in the sport's storied history. He triumphed over China's Ding Liren, marking a 7.5-6.5 victory in a dramatic final match.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Gukesh's unparalleled success, noting it as a source of national pride and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes. 'Gukesh's world title triumph at such a young age raises the prestige of our country,' said Mandaviya, emphasizing the potential it holds in motivating the youth.

The edge-of-the-seat series finale saw Game 13 ending in a nail-biting draw, setting the stage for an electrifying final showdown. Despite Ding Liren's reflective realization of his crucial blunder, Gukesh's strategic prowess was unmistakable, as he further cemented India's ascendancy in the global chess arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)