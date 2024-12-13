Left Menu

Teenage Chess Prodigy D Gukesh Crowned Youngest World Champion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announced a ₹5 crore cash prize for D Gukesh, India's youngest chess prodigy, who secured the World Chess Championship at 18 years old by defeating China's Ding Liren. Praises were also extended to SportsTN for their support in Gukesh's success.

Updated: 13-12-2024 17:50 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a ₹5 crore cash prize for chess prodigy D Gukesh, who recently became the youngest World Chess Champion.

Stalin celebrated Gukesh's success on social media, expressing pride over the 18-year-old's achievement. Gukesh's victory against China's Ding Liren brought joy to the nation.

Chief Minister Stalin also appreciated Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority for their role in encouraging Gukesh, underlining the state's commitment to nurturing young talent.

