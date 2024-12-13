Steve Smith's Determination: Embracing Challenges Ahead of India Test

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated third Test against India in Brisbane, Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith has dismissed suggestions that he is experiencing a dip in form. Smith, who has managed just 19 runs in three innings during the current series, believes a lack of runs rather than poor form is at play.

This year, Smith's performance has been under scrutiny with just 232 runs from 13 innings, averaging 23.20. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Smith said he had conveyed to Australia's batting coach, Michael Di Venuto, that he still felt in control at the crease, despite the numbers suggesting otherwise.

Smith has maintained a rigorous batting routine to address his current challenges and prepare for future ones, yet acknowledges the toll it takes as he ages. Speaking about his future in the sport, Smith, now 35, says he will retire when he no longer wants to tackle batting problems head-on.

The veteran also explained his unusual decision to skip a training session before the Adelaide pink-ball Test, a move he believes could prevent mental fatigue, though it didn't yield the desired result. If feeling confident about his form, Smith occasionally reduces pre-match practice to avoid burnout.

Following Australia's poor batting performance against the West Indies in Perth, where they were skittled for 104, Smith gathered his teammates to emphasize the challenges posed by difficult playing surfaces and encouraged composure.

The former national captain pointed out that the changes in pitch conditions and alterations to cricket balls have contributed to fewer large first-innings totals. Smith recounts how these factors, alongside increased seam movement, have made scoring difficult in recent years.

Despite these hurdles, Smith remains optimistic. He stresses finding balance and the necessity of adopting different strategies depending on conditions. He cited teammates like Travis Head and Mitch Marsh as examples of adapting by being more assertive at the crease.

