Resilient Khawaja Leads Australia in Rain-Hit Test Opener

In the rain-affected first session of the third Test against India, Usman Khawaja led Australia's batting with steadfast performance. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's less threatening spell and continued weather interruptions, the hosts reached 28 without loss. Khawaja's composed handling of the bowling attack was pivotal in Australia's steady start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:14 IST
  • Australia

Usman Khawaja exhibited resilience and skill as he led Australia's opening batting against India, reaching 28 without loss during the rain-affected first session of the third Test. Local hero Khawaja, facing Jasprit Bumrah's initially lackluster spell, helped set a stable grounding for the hosts.

Weather interruptions allowed only 13.2 overs during the initial session, as forecasts predicted persistent rain. Bumrah, typically a formidable opponent, bowled a surprisingly less threatening six-over spell, lacking the usual swing and incisive line.

In contrast, Khawaja's strategic play, focusing on defense against Bumrah and exploiting less challenging deliveries, allowed Australia to weather the early bowling challenges. His confidence was further highlighted by pulling off key boundaries despite the overcast conditions and interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

