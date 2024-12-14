Telugu Titans' Stunning Comeback Seals Victory Over Gujarat Giants in PKL Thriller

A remarkable rally saw the Telugu Titans, spearheaded by captain Pawan Sehrawat, clinch a narrow 36-32 victory against the Gujarat Giants at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Saturday, in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 action. This comeback edged them closer to a coveted playoff berth.

The game commenced with the Gujarat Giants seizing control, initially quelling Titans' key attackers, including Pawan Sehrawat and Vijay Malik. Despite trailing, Ashish Narwal's spirited performance reignited the Titans' attack. By halftime, the Giants swelled their lead to 18-11, bolstered by a powerful raid display from Guman Singh.

In the second half, the Giants retained momentum but struggled to contain Sehrawat's resurgence. Around the 30-minute mark, Sehrawat's strategic raids turned the tide. An all-out by the Titans erased the deficit, and a late surge, highlighted by Sehrawat's Super 10, secured the Titans' rejuvenated triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)