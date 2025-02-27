Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL Thriller
In a gripping WPL match, Gujarat Giants edged out Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Despite a valiant effort from Bengaluru, anchored by Kanika Ahuja's 33, Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner spearheaded a successful chase with 58 runs, securing victory in 16.3 overs.
In a thrilling Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter on Thursday, Gujarat Giants emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.
Bengaluru posted a total of 125 for 7 in their 20 overs. Kanika Ahuja led the charge with 33 runs, but Tanuja Kanwar's disciplined bowling proved crucial.
Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner stole the spotlight, leading the chase with an impressive 58 runs, as the team achieved the target in just 16.3 overs with contributions from Phoebe Litchfield.
