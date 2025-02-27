Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL Thriller

In a gripping WPL match, Gujarat Giants edged out Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Despite a valiant effort from Bengaluru, anchored by Kanika Ahuja's 33, Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner spearheaded a successful chase with 58 runs, securing victory in 16.3 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:09 IST
Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter on Thursday, Gujarat Giants emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Bengaluru posted a total of 125 for 7 in their 20 overs. Kanika Ahuja led the charge with 33 runs, but Tanuja Kanwar's disciplined bowling proved crucial.

Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner stole the spotlight, leading the chase with an impressive 58 runs, as the team achieved the target in just 16.3 overs with contributions from Phoebe Litchfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025