Gujarat Giants Triumph Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL Thriller

In a thrilling Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter on Thursday, Gujarat Giants emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Bengaluru posted a total of 125 for 7 in their 20 overs. Kanika Ahuja led the charge with 33 runs, but Tanuja Kanwar's disciplined bowling proved crucial.

Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner stole the spotlight, leading the chase with an impressive 58 runs, as the team achieved the target in just 16.3 overs with contributions from Phoebe Litchfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)