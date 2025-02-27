Gujarat Giants' Bowling Masterclass Restricts Royal Challengers

In a thrilling WPL match on Thursday, the Gujarat Giants showcased an exceptional bowling display to restrict the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a mere 125/7.

Key performances came from pace spearhead Deandra Dottin and talented left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who together dismantled RCB's batting lineup early on, leaving them struggling at 25/3 during the powerplay.

Despite attempts from RCB's Kanika Ahuja and Ragvi Bist to rebuild, the Giants maintained their dominance with crucial interventions, leading to a decisive win for GG.

