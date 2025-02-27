Gujarat Giants' Bowling Masterclass Restricts Royal Challengers
Gujarat Giants delivered an impressive bowling performance to limit Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 125/7 in their WPL match. Key contributions came from Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar, helping GG to stay in control. Despite late efforts from RCB, GG's solid defense led by their bowlers secured the win.
In a thrilling WPL match on Thursday, the Gujarat Giants showcased an exceptional bowling display to restrict the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a mere 125/7.
Key performances came from pace spearhead Deandra Dottin and talented left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who together dismantled RCB's batting lineup early on, leaving them struggling at 25/3 during the powerplay.
Despite attempts from RCB's Kanika Ahuja and Ragvi Bist to rebuild, the Giants maintained their dominance with crucial interventions, leading to a decisive win for GG.
