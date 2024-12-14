Left Menu

India Secures Final Berth in Women's Junior Asia Cup with Convincing Win Over Japan

India's women's junior hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in the semifinals of the Asia Cup, setting up a final clash with China. India's early goals and effective defense secured the win, despite Japan's efforts. China advanced to the final after defeating South Korea 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Defending champions India secured a place in the Women's Junior Asia Cup final with an assertive 3-1 win against Japan on Saturday. This victory sets up a highly anticipated final against China.

Early on, goals by Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi Rana, and Deepika in the first quarter gave India a commanding lead. Japan managed to score once through Niko Maruyama in the 23rd minute, but India's early dominance proved decisive.

The Indian team, led by Jyoti Singh, displayed impressive defensive tactics throughout, thwarting multiple Japanese attacks. Despite Japan's second-quarter resilience, India's structured play ensured their victory and progression to the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

