India Secures Final Berth in Women's Junior Asia Cup with Convincing Win Over Japan

Defending champions India secured a place in the Women's Junior Asia Cup final with an assertive 3-1 win against Japan on Saturday. This victory sets up a highly anticipated final against China.

Early on, goals by Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi Rana, and Deepika in the first quarter gave India a commanding lead. Japan managed to score once through Niko Maruyama in the 23rd minute, but India's early dominance proved decisive.

The Indian team, led by Jyoti Singh, displayed impressive defensive tactics throughout, thwarting multiple Japanese attacks. Despite Japan's second-quarter resilience, India's structured play ensured their victory and progression to the final.

