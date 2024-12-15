Sutume Kebede and Stephen Kissa Shine at Tata Steel World 25K
Ethiopian Sutume Kebede and Ugandan Stephen Kissa claimed victories at the ninth Tata Steel World 25K. Kebede retained her title, overcoming initial challenges, while Kissa celebrated his first international win in five years. Indian athletes, including Gulveer Singh and Sanjeevani Jadhav, set new records and delivered impressive performances.
Sutume Kebede from Ethiopia retained her title in the Tata Steel World 25K, a notable World Athletics Gold Label Road Race event. Building on last year's success, she emerged victorious with a time of 1:19:17, despite initial challenges from Desi Jisa and Viola Chpengeno.
In the men's category, Ugandan runner Stephen Kissa claimed his first international victory in five years, triumphing over the previous champion, Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya. Kissa's strategic race management led him to a final sprint finish with a time of 1:12:33, narrowly ahead of Ebenyo.
The event also highlighted stellar performances from Indian elites. Gulveer Singh set a new Indian record, clocking 1:14:10, while Sanjeevani Jadhav improved her personal best by over five minutes, finishing in 1:29:08 in the women's category.
