Sutume Kebede and Stephen Kissa Shine at Tata Steel World 25K

Sutume Kebede from Ethiopia retained her title in the Tata Steel World 25K, a notable World Athletics Gold Label Road Race event. Building on last year's success, she emerged victorious with a time of 1:19:17, despite initial challenges from Desi Jisa and Viola Chpengeno.

In the men's category, Ugandan runner Stephen Kissa claimed his first international victory in five years, triumphing over the previous champion, Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya. Kissa's strategic race management led him to a final sprint finish with a time of 1:12:33, narrowly ahead of Ebenyo.

The event also highlighted stellar performances from Indian elites. Gulveer Singh set a new Indian record, clocking 1:14:10, while Sanjeevani Jadhav improved her personal best by over five minutes, finishing in 1:29:08 in the women's category.

