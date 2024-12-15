New Zealand's Bowling Brilliance: Paving the Future of Cricket

New Zealand marked their dominance on the second day of the third test against England, displaying a compelling new bowling attack led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke.

With Henry taking 4-48 and O'Rourke securing 3-33, New Zealand decimated England for 143, establishing a notable 205-run first innings advantage.

Kane Williamson's composed half-century strengthened New Zealand's hold, with Williamson and Rachin Ravindra adding crucial runs to extend their lead to 340, challenging an undefeated England in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)