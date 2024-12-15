Left Menu

Akash Deep Shines Despite Wicketless Day

India's Akash Deep impressed with his bowling in the third Test, earning praise from Australia's Steve Smith despite not taking any wickets on day two. Smith scored his 33rd Test hundred, forming a strong partnership with Travis Head to put Australia ahead. Smith highlighted the challenges posed by Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah.

India's fast bowler Akash Deep did not claim any wickets on the second day of the third Test, yet his impressive bowling earned accolades from Australian cricketer Steve Smith.

Smith, who scored his 33rd Test century, partnered with Travis Head for a 241-run stand, propelling Australia into a commanding position. They withstood fierce challenges from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep.

Smith praised Deep's ability to make the ball move, highlighting the skills of the bowler at the Gabba. Meanwhile, Smith acknowledged his own return to form, ending a century drought with a score of 101. The Australian team, recovering from a staggering loss in Perth, remains focused on maintaining momentum.

