RCB Secures Prema Rawat in Dynamic WPL Mini-Auction

In a strategic move during the Women's Premier League mini-auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully secured the services of uncapped player Prema Rawat for Rs 1.2 crores. This acquisition came after a tense bidding war against Delhi Capitals. Rawat's contribution was pivotal in Mussoorie Thunders' triumph in the inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League, where she claimed four wickets across three matches.

Delhi Capitals also strengthened their squad with the addition of 20-year-old spinner N Charani for Rs 55 lakhs. Despite numerous players being on the bidding block, several notable names, including Sonal Thakur and Australian batter Laura Harris, remained unsold. RCB, reigning champions of the 2024 WPL, retained a robust lineup as plans unfold for the next season.

With increased franchise budgets and intense competition, the auction highlighted top global talents, such as Heather Knight, Lea Tahuhu, and Deandra Dottin. Indian luminaries like Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav will also be among the key attractions in the upcoming auctions, signaling an exciting buildup for the future of women's cricket.

