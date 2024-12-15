Left Menu

Smith-Head Duo Dominates Brisbane Test, India Faces Resilience Challenge

India bowling coach Morne Morkel praised the formidable partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head during the Brisbane Test, highlighting the duo's impact on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With a 241-run stand, Smith and Head put significant pressure on India, sparking discussions on bowling strategies in future matches.

Steve Smith and Travis Head (Photo- X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, analyzed the game-changing partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head in the Brisbane Test, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Following a shaky start, the Australian pair stabilized the innings with a commanding 241-run partnership, putting considerable pressure on the touring Indian side.

Travis Head showcased outstanding form, blasting 152 runs at a rapid strike rate of 95.00, while Smith played a steady hand with 101 runs. Morkel acknowledged Head's excellent performance and admitted India needed to improve their strategy against older balls to curb the run flow more effectively.

Morkel suggested that India's bowling attack struggled with execution during the middle overs, which allowed the Australian batsmen to settle and dictate terms. Despite dismissing key players early on day two, Morkel emphasized the need for better execution with a softer ball to tackle formidable batsmen like Smith and Head in future encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

