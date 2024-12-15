Left Menu

UP Warriorz Strengthen Squad with Strategic Signings at WPL Auction

The UP Warriorz have added Alana King, Kranti Goud, and Arushi Goel to their squad for WPL Season 3, led by Alyssa Healy and coached by Jon Lewis. These signings bring a blend of youth and experience, enhancing the team's prospects for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:34 IST
Team UP Warriorz. (Picture: WPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UP Warriorz have made strategic additions to their squad by signing Alana King, Kranti Goud, and Arushi Goel at the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction in Bengaluru. The team, based in Lucknow, is under the leadership of Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy and coached by England's Jon Lewis. The specific dates and venue for the third season of the WPL remain unannounced.

Heading into the auction with three available slots, the UP Warriorz acquired Australian all-rounder Alana King for INR 30 lakh, and young, uncapped talents—Delhi batter Arushi Goel and Madhya Pradesh fast bowler Kranti Goud—both for INR 10 lakh each. These acquisitions finalize their 18-member roster for the season.

Alana King, 29, brings a wealth of experience as a leg-break bowler and lower-order batter, having been part of Australia's victorious 2022 Commonwealth Games, ODI World Cup, and the 2023 T20 World Cup campaigns. Arushi Goel and Kranti Goud, aged 27 and 21 respectively, are promising talents aiming to make a mark. Coach Jon Lewis lauded the strong mix of youthful energy and seasoned expertise in the team, hopeful for a successful WPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

