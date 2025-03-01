Left Menu

Niki Prasad: Pioneering India's Future in Women's Cricket

Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Niki Prasad, shared insights on India's consecutive world titles and her experiences in the Women's Premier League. Prasad drew lessons from the tournaments that fostered teamwork and aims to drive India to future senior-level cricket triumphs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:57 IST
Niki Prasad: Pioneering India's Future in Women's Cricket
Niki Prasad. (Photo- Niki Prasad Instagram/nikiprasad19). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niki Prasad, who captained India's Under-19 team to a consecutive T20 World Cup victory, opened up about her experiences in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and her aspirations for Indian women's cricket.

In an interview with ANI, Prasad emphasized the exhilaration of clinching a second World Cup title, stating, "Winning back-to-back titles is indescribably special." She underscored the importance of collective effort, showcasing how teamwork facilitated their triumph.

Prasad's journey through the tournaments highlighted emerging stars like Gongadi Trisha and Vaishnavi Sharma. Her interactions with cricket veterans like Shafali Varma and Meg Lanning have been transformative, infusing valuable insights into her gameplay.

Prasad believes the WPL experience will catalyze the growth of Indian women's cricket, aspiring for future international triumphs.

Puma's early support, prior to her debut on the Indian team, played a critical role in boosting her confidence and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025