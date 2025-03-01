Niki Prasad: Pioneering India's Future in Women's Cricket

Niki Prasad, who captained India's Under-19 team to a consecutive T20 World Cup victory, opened up about her experiences in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and her aspirations for Indian women's cricket.

In an interview with ANI, Prasad emphasized the exhilaration of clinching a second World Cup title, stating, "Winning back-to-back titles is indescribably special." She underscored the importance of collective effort, showcasing how teamwork facilitated their triumph.

Prasad's journey through the tournaments highlighted emerging stars like Gongadi Trisha and Vaishnavi Sharma. Her interactions with cricket veterans like Shafali Varma and Meg Lanning have been transformative, infusing valuable insights into her gameplay.

Prasad believes the WPL experience will catalyze the growth of Indian women's cricket, aspiring for future international triumphs.

Puma's early support, prior to her debut on the Indian team, played a critical role in boosting her confidence and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)