Test Match Tensions: India Struggles Against Australia's Bowlers
At tea on day three of the third Test match, India's first innings reached a score of 48 for 4 wickets in 14.1 overs, with Australia posting 445 earlier. Key dismissals include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Top bowlers were Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:01 IST
- Country:
- Australia
As the players returned to the pavilion for tea on the third day of the third Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard painted a challenging picture for the Indian team.
Chasing Australia's formidable first innings total of 445, India stood at 48 for 4 wickets after 14.1 overs. The top order faced a tough time against Australia's bowlers, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli all falling quickly.
Mitchell Starc did considerable damage early on, taking two wickets for 24 runs, supported by spells from Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who took one wicket each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KL Rahul Keeps India's Pink-Ball Strategy Under Wraps
Rohit Sharma Backs KL Rahul to Open in Adelaide Test Amid Team Adjustments
KL Rahul Eyes Top Form in Adelaide Test, Prepared for Any Batting Role
Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates for KL Rahul as India's Test Opener
Rohit Sharma Moves Down Order to Let KL Rahul Shine in Perth Test