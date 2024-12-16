Test Match Tensions: India Struggles Against Australia's Bowlers

As the players returned to the pavilion for tea on the third day of the third Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard painted a challenging picture for the Indian team.

Chasing Australia's formidable first innings total of 445, India stood at 48 for 4 wickets after 14.1 overs. The top order faced a tough time against Australia's bowlers, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli all falling quickly.

Mitchell Starc did considerable damage early on, taking two wickets for 24 runs, supported by spells from Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who took one wicket each.

(With inputs from agencies.)