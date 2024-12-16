Left Menu

Test Match Tensions: India Struggles Against Australia's Bowlers

At tea on day three of the third Test match, India's first innings reached a score of 48 for 4 wickets in 14.1 overs, with Australia posting 445 earlier. Key dismissals include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. Top bowlers were Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:01 IST
Test Match Tensions: India Struggles Against Australia's Bowlers
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the players returned to the pavilion for tea on the third day of the third Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard painted a challenging picture for the Indian team.

Chasing Australia's formidable first innings total of 445, India stood at 48 for 4 wickets after 14.1 overs. The top order faced a tough time against Australia's bowlers, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli all falling quickly.

Mitchell Starc did considerable damage early on, taking two wickets for 24 runs, supported by spells from Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who took one wicket each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024