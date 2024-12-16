Rain Interrupts Australia's Dominance in Third Test Against India

The much-anticipated third test between Australia and India at Brisbane's Gabba witnessed significant rain interruptions on the third day, stalling Australia's commanding performance. Pat Cummins' early dismissal of Rishabh Pant during a brief dry spell was a highlight, with India at a precarious 48 for four, trailing Australia's first-innings 445 by 397 runs.

During another fleeting pause in the rain, Australia's bowlers managed only 14.1 overs. Cummins, however, struck gold with Pant dismissed for nine but continuous downpours only allowed limited play. KL Rahul stood resilient at 30 with captain Rohit Sharma yet to score as the weather led to an early tea break.

Mitchell Starc was in lethal form, removing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Despite dismissing Virat Kohli and ending Australia's innings at 445 in the morning, with notable contributions from Alex Carey and Jasprit Bumrah, the weather kept a tight grip on play. Australia remained stalled as the rain persisted.

