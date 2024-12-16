Left Menu

Unveiling Unity: The 38th National Games Kick-off in Uttarakhand

Union Minister Raksha Khadse unveiled the logo and mascot for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand. The mascot 'Mouli', inspired by the state bird Monal, was introduced alongside the logo, torch, and anthem. The event highlighted sportsmanship and unity, with the inclusion of traditional sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Raksha Khadse has officially unveiled the logo and mascot for the 38th National Games, scheduled to take place in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 25. The mascot, named 'Mouli' and inspired by the state's iconic Monal bird, was revealed alongside the official logo, jersey, torch, anthem, and the slogan 'Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak' (From Resolution to Zenith).

The Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs highlighted that these Games embody sportsmanship, unity, and excellence. The vibrant logo and dynamic mascot pay tribute to Uttarakhand's rich culture and natural beauty, Khadse remarked during the event attended by key figures such as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha in Dehradun.

In a significant announcement at the event, P T Usha revealed that traditional sports, including yoga and mallakhamb, will be part of this year's Games. Khadse stressed the importance of incorporating traditional sports, providing opportunities for youth to chase their aspirations as part of India's growing sports ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

