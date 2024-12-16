Left Menu

Lamine Yamal Sidelined with Ankle Injury: Barcelona's Winger Faces Crucial Time Out

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is sidelined with a grade one anterior tibiofibular ligament injury, ruling him out for three to four weeks. This absence includes pivotal matches against Atletico Madrid and in subsequent competitions. Yamal recently suffered a similar injury, and Barcelona's standings in LaLiga are now under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:06 IST
Lamine Yamal Sidelined with Ankle Injury: Barcelona's Winger Faces Crucial Time Out
Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's promising young winger, Lamine Yamal, has been dealt a significant blow after suffering an ankle injury during their weekend match against Leganes. The LaLiga club confirmed on Monday that the 17-year-old is facing a three to four-week recovery from a grade one injury to his anterior tibiofibular ligament.

The injury occurred in the closing stages of Barcelona's narrow 1-0 loss at home, forcing Yamal to leave the field with just 15 minutes remaining. His absence will be a notable one as Barcelona is set to confront Atletico Madrid in a key fixture that could determine the standings in LaLiga.

In addition to the Atletico clash, Yamal's recovery timeline also puts him in doubt for other critical matches, including the Copa del Rey game at Barbastro and the Spanish Super Cup in January. Barcelona now faces increasing pressure, clinging to top spot in LaLiga with rivals Atletico and Real Madrid breathing down their neck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024