Rafael Louzan Elected as New RFEF Chief Amid Ongoing Controversies

Rafael Louzan has been elected as the president of Spain's soccer federation (RFEF), following a year of turmoil marked by the scandalous exit of former chief Luis Rubiales and his deputy Pedro Rocha. The head of Galicia's regional FA, Louzan secured 90 votes, surpassing his rival Salvador Gomar, the Valencian FA chief who received 43 votes, following a last-minute withdrawal by Extremadura FA's head Sergio Merchan.

Rubiales faces a corruption probe and an upcoming trial in February for sexual assault relating to an unsolicited kiss with player Jenni Hermoso after Spain's victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup. Rocha, his short-term successor, has been issued a two-year ban for misconduct. The election followed the Spanish government's intervention to appoint a committee to manage the federation.

Despite past legal issues, including a conviction for malfeasance that initially barred him from office, Louzan's win was widely predicted due to his adept networking, particularly with LaLiga president Javier Tebas. Following his victory, Louzan addressed the assembly, emphasizing unity and restoring the federation's image. However, ongoing legal battles could complicate Spanish football's future, with the Supreme Court set to review Louzan's appeal next February.

