Australia Faces Challenge as Josh Hazlewood's Injury Clouds Test Match Ambitions

Australian cricket faced a setback when experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood left the field due to calf soreness on day four of the third Test against India. The 33-year-old veteran had only bowled one over before being sidelined, prompting concerns over his fitness and potential impact on the match.

Following the morning's warm-up, Hazlewood reported his discomfort, leading to an immediate decision for scans to evaluate his condition. Cricket Australia confirmed the news through a spokesperson, raising questions over Australia's bowling options in the critical encounter.

Hazlewood, who recently recovered from a side strain, had replaced Scot Boland for this Test. If unable to continue, his absence could significantly affect Australia's ability to clinch victory, as strategizing will become essential for captain Pat Cummins and the squad.

