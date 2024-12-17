New Zealand Triumphs in Test Farewell for Southee

In a fitting farewell for veteran pacer Tim Southee, New Zealand secured a commanding 423-run victory over England in the final Test, concluding the series with a 2-1 scoreline. Kiwi captain Tom Latham expressed that Southee's absence will be keenly felt as he leaves behind a 'pleasing legacy' after an illustrious career.

Latham acknowledged his team's initial shortcomings in the series but praised their ability to adapt to varying pitch conditions during the final match. He noted that the team addressed issues like dropped catches, which were crucial in seizing control of the game.

New Zealand's comprehensive performance was exemplified by standout contributions from Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, alongside effective bowling led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, sealing a significant lead and demonstrating the depth and resilience that characterizes the team.

