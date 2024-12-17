Left Menu

New Zealand Triumphs in Test Farewell for Southee

New Zealand celebrated a remarkable 423-run victory over England in the final Test, marking pacer Tim Southee's retirement. Captain Tom Latham praised the Kiwi team’s adaptability and highlighted partnerships as key. Despite earlier losses, New Zealand's squad showcased a stellar all-round performance ensuring Southee's legacy remains strong and memorable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:15 IST
New Zealand Triumphs in Test Farewell for Southee
Tim Southee. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a fitting farewell for veteran pacer Tim Southee, New Zealand secured a commanding 423-run victory over England in the final Test, concluding the series with a 2-1 scoreline. Kiwi captain Tom Latham expressed that Southee's absence will be keenly felt as he leaves behind a 'pleasing legacy' after an illustrious career.

Latham acknowledged his team's initial shortcomings in the series but praised their ability to adapt to varying pitch conditions during the final match. He noted that the team addressed issues like dropped catches, which were crucial in seizing control of the game.

New Zealand's comprehensive performance was exemplified by standout contributions from Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, alongside effective bowling led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, sealing a significant lead and demonstrating the depth and resilience that characterizes the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024