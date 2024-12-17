New Zealand Triumphs in Test Farewell for Southee
New Zealand celebrated a remarkable 423-run victory over England in the final Test, marking pacer Tim Southee's retirement. Captain Tom Latham praised the Kiwi team’s adaptability and highlighted partnerships as key. Despite earlier losses, New Zealand's squad showcased a stellar all-round performance ensuring Southee's legacy remains strong and memorable.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a fitting farewell for veteran pacer Tim Southee, New Zealand secured a commanding 423-run victory over England in the final Test, concluding the series with a 2-1 scoreline. Kiwi captain Tom Latham expressed that Southee's absence will be keenly felt as he leaves behind a 'pleasing legacy' after an illustrious career.
Latham acknowledged his team's initial shortcomings in the series but praised their ability to adapt to varying pitch conditions during the final match. He noted that the team addressed issues like dropped catches, which were crucial in seizing control of the game.
New Zealand's comprehensive performance was exemplified by standout contributions from Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, alongside effective bowling led by Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke, sealing a significant lead and demonstrating the depth and resilience that characterizes the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kane Williamson Shines as New Zealand Holds Strong Against England
Kane Williamson's Masterclass Seizes Command in Hamilton Test
Mitchell Santner's Six and NZ's Tail-End Rally in Test Battle Against England
Kane Williamson's Century Puts New Zealand in Commanding Position Against England
Kane Williamson Shines at Seddon Park with 33rd Test Century