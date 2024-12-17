Pedalling Towards Fitness: 'Sundays on Cycle' Takes Off Nationwide

The Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 'Fit India Cycling Drive' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Tuesday, drawing around 500 participants. The event, designed to promote cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly transportation option, marked a three-kilometer ride to Raisina Hills and back.

Accompanied by prominent figures including Raksha Khadse, MP Tejasvi Surya, and renowned athletes like Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Simran Sharma, the event aimed to advocate for the environmental and health benefits of cycling. Mandaviya announced the weekly initiative, now named 'Sundays on Cycle,' for nationwide participation.

The initiative was simultaneously held across 1,000 locations in India, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Fit India movement in partnership with the Cycling Federation of India. Over 50,000 participants, ranging from professionals to young enthusiasts, joined rides, covering various Sports Authority of India centers and National Centres of Excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)