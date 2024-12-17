Left Menu

Pedalling Towards Fitness: 'Sundays on Cycle' Takes Off Nationwide

The 'Fit India Cycling Drive' launched by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya aims to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy transportation mode. The event, now called 'Sundays on Cycle,' took place in over 1,000 locations across India, garnering participation from 50,000 people, including elite athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:25 IST
Pedalling Towards Fitness: 'Sundays on Cycle' Takes Off Nationwide
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 'Fit India Cycling Drive' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Tuesday, drawing around 500 participants. The event, designed to promote cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly transportation option, marked a three-kilometer ride to Raisina Hills and back.

Accompanied by prominent figures including Raksha Khadse, MP Tejasvi Surya, and renowned athletes like Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Simran Sharma, the event aimed to advocate for the environmental and health benefits of cycling. Mandaviya announced the weekly initiative, now named 'Sundays on Cycle,' for nationwide participation.

The initiative was simultaneously held across 1,000 locations in India, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Fit India movement in partnership with the Cycling Federation of India. Over 50,000 participants, ranging from professionals to young enthusiasts, joined rides, covering various Sports Authority of India centers and National Centres of Excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024