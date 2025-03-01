Neeraj Chopra Endorses Fit India Cycling Initiative
Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra endorses the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' event, promoting fitness and pollution control. The initiative, launched by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 17, has inspired over 2 lakh participants nationwide. It aims to encourage people to cycle every Sunday for improved health and reduced pollution.
Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has thrown his support behind the government's 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, highlighting its dual benefits of enhancing fitness and reducing pollution.
Urging people to participate, the javelin star highlighted the importance of this Sunday ritual as a personal commitment to health and environmental preservation.
The cycling campaign, started last December by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to inspire fitness with a daily 30-minute routine. This weekend, it focuses on combating obesity and has already seen massive involvement across 4200-plus locations with participation from over 2 lakh individuals.
