Neeraj Chopra Endorses Fit India Cycling Initiative

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has thrown his support behind the government's 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, highlighting its dual benefits of enhancing fitness and reducing pollution.

Urging people to participate, the javelin star highlighted the importance of this Sunday ritual as a personal commitment to health and environmental preservation.

The cycling campaign, started last December by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to inspire fitness with a daily 30-minute routine. This weekend, it focuses on combating obesity and has already seen massive involvement across 4200-plus locations with participation from over 2 lakh individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)