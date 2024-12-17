West Indies Women Triumph with Matthews' Unbeaten 85

The West Indies Women clinched a spectacular victory in their latest T20 match, with Hayley Matthews leading the charge. Matthews remained undefeated with an impressive 85 runs.

Qiana Joseph provided solid support before departing for 38 runs, caught by Ghosh off Thakor's bowling. Shemaine Campbelle added a swift 29 runs to the scoreboard.

West Indies reached their 160-run target with only one wicket lost and more than four overs remaining, showcasing their dominant performance against the bowling side.

(With inputs from agencies.)