Uncertainty Looms Over Harmanpreet Kaur's Return in T20I Decider

Harmanpreet Kaur's status for the decider in India's Women's T20I series against West Indies remained uncertain following a knee injury sustained in the opener. Kaur, who missed the second match, is under daily observation by the BCCI medical team for her possible return.

Smriti Mandhana, stepping in as captain, addressed the concerns around Kaur's injury and her own hand injury, emphasizing readiness for the third match. Despite her efforts, India's second match performance waned as they faced a nine-wicket defeat.

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews celebrated the victory as a landmark achievement for her team, underscoring the match as a breakthrough since their 2016 World Cup triumph. Her powerful innings outshined India's bowling, highlighting the need for strategic improvements in future games.

(With inputs from agencies.)