Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Harmanpreet Kaur's Return in T20I Decider

Harmanpreet Kaur's participation in the final T20I against West Indies is uncertain due to a knee niggle. Smriti Mandhana led India after Kaur's absence led to a series-leveling defeat. West Indies' win led by Hayley Matthews marked a significant feat since the 2016 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:27 IST
Uncertainty Looms Over Harmanpreet Kaur's Return in T20I Decider
Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur's status for the decider in India's Women's T20I series against West Indies remained uncertain following a knee injury sustained in the opener. Kaur, who missed the second match, is under daily observation by the BCCI medical team for her possible return.

Smriti Mandhana, stepping in as captain, addressed the concerns around Kaur's injury and her own hand injury, emphasizing readiness for the third match. Despite her efforts, India's second match performance waned as they faced a nine-wicket defeat.

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews celebrated the victory as a landmark achievement for her team, underscoring the match as a breakthrough since their 2016 World Cup triumph. Her powerful innings outshined India's bowling, highlighting the need for strategic improvements in future games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024