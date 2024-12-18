Left Menu

Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set to Commence with India-Pakistan Clash

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will see India face Pakistan in the opening match on January 13. Twenty-four countries, including the USA and England, will compete in the week-long event. Bollywood star Salman Khan is the brand ambassador, and the tournament will operate in a league-cum-knockout format.

Hosts India are set to battle their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, slated for January 13. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Noida Indoor Stadium.

This week-long competition has confirmed the participation of 24 countries, including powerhouses like the USA, England, and Germany. Tournament CEO Vikram Dev Dogra announced that both men's and women's teams will partake, with the event operating in a league-cum-knockout format.

The Kho Kho Federation of India revealed Bollywood megastar Salman Khan as the World Cup's brand ambassador. The competition will host 615 players and 125 support staff, making it a significant spectacle for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

