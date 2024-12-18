Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Set to Commence with India-Pakistan Clash

Hosts India are set to battle their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, slated for January 13. The event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Noida Indoor Stadium.

This week-long competition has confirmed the participation of 24 countries, including powerhouses like the USA, England, and Germany. Tournament CEO Vikram Dev Dogra announced that both men's and women's teams will partake, with the event operating in a league-cum-knockout format.

The Kho Kho Federation of India revealed Bollywood megastar Salman Khan as the World Cup's brand ambassador. The competition will host 615 players and 125 support staff, making it a significant spectacle for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)