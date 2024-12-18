Travis Head Brushes Off Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Test
Travis Head downplayed fitness concerns after displaying signs of a groin issue during the third Test against India. Head, the player of the match, assures that he will be fit for the Boxing Day Test. Despite a tough series, he attributes his success to adaptability and staying composed.
Travis Head, Australia's in-form batsman, has minimized fears regarding his fitness after he seemed to grapple with a groin issue during the rain-affected third Test against India at the Gabba.
Head expressed confidence that he would be ready for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, with the series level at 1-1.
Despite appearing in discomfort during his innings, Head attributed his impressive form to effective adaptability and calmness in challenging conditions.
