Thrilling Day at Western India Slam: Indian Squash Players Shine Bright

In a remarkable showcase of talent, former champion Janet Vidhi alongside compatriot Tanvi Khanna triumphed in the initial round of the 79th Western India Slam squash tournament, displaying impressive performances on Wednesday.

Janet Vidhi battled against Malaysian Vinikasheinie Kulasegaran, overcoming an initial struggle to sweep the match 3-0 in her favor. The Indian player faced intense challenges, but ultimately emerged victorious, securing her win with scores of 12-10, 11-8, and 11-3 within 21 minutes.

On the men's side, India's Rahul Baitha and Suraj Kumar Chand also showcased their prowess, defeating their respective opponents with commendable performances. Baitha secured his win in 27 minutes against Sri Lanka's Tuwin Nilakshana Herath, while Chand earned a hard-fought victory over compatriot Diwakar Singh.

