Friedkin Group Completes Everton Takeover, Promises New Era

The takeover of Premier League club Everton by the Friedkin Group has reached its completion, marking a new chapter for the storied club as confirmed on Thursday. The Texas-based Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A's AS Roma, acquired the majority stake from Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings.

The Premier League board ratified The Friedkin Group's 98.8% ownership after passing the Owners' and Directors' Test. Incoming Executive Chairman Marc Watts expressed commitment to leading Everton into an exciting new era, both on and off the pitch, through statements on the club's website.

The acquisition is welcomed by fans eager for a fresh start following Moshiri's turbulent tenure, which included increasing his stake from 49.9% to 94.1% with a £100 million capital injection. The hope is that the new owners will boost team performance as they prepare for a new stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)