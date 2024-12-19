Left Menu

Friedkin Group Completes Everton Takeover, Promises New Era

The Friedkin Group has finalized its takeover of the Premier League club Everton from Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings. The new Texas-based owners aim to usher in a promising era for the club. The acquisition was ratified by the Premier League following Moshiri's previously turbulent tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:31 IST
Friedkin Group Completes Everton Takeover, Promises New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The takeover of Premier League club Everton by the Friedkin Group has reached its completion, marking a new chapter for the storied club as confirmed on Thursday. The Texas-based Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A's AS Roma, acquired the majority stake from Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings.

The Premier League board ratified The Friedkin Group's 98.8% ownership after passing the Owners' and Directors' Test. Incoming Executive Chairman Marc Watts expressed commitment to leading Everton into an exciting new era, both on and off the pitch, through statements on the club's website.

The acquisition is welcomed by fans eager for a fresh start following Moshiri's turbulent tenure, which included increasing his stake from 49.9% to 94.1% with a £100 million capital injection. The hope is that the new owners will boost team performance as they prepare for a new stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024