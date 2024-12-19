Atalanta Aims to Strengthen Serie A Lead Against Empoli
Atalanta hosts Empoli with a chance to tighten their grip at the top of Serie A. They lead Napoli by two points and are in strong form following recent successes. Empoli, mid-table, will need top performance to counter Atalanta's attack. Napoli and Inter Milan are in close pursuit.
Atalanta is poised to tighten their grip on Serie A's top spot as they host Empoli this Sunday. With a slender two-point lead over Napoli, and Inter Milan closing in, every point is crucial. Atalanta's recent performances, including a club-record tenth consecutive win, show their readiness for the title race.
Gian Piero Gasperini has instilled confidence and enthusiasm in his squad, creating a formidable team spirit that fans have embraced. Players like Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman have showcased exceptional form, leading Atalanta's attacking prowess.
Meanwhile, Napoli and Inter are meticulously trailing Atalanta, with tight defense and strong performances. For them, any slip from Atalanta could be an opportunity to overtake, keeping the title race intensely competitive this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
