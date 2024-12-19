Atalanta Aims to Strengthen Serie A Lead Against Empoli

Atalanta is poised to tighten their grip on Serie A's top spot as they host Empoli this Sunday. With a slender two-point lead over Napoli, and Inter Milan closing in, every point is crucial. Atalanta's recent performances, including a club-record tenth consecutive win, show their readiness for the title race.

Gian Piero Gasperini has instilled confidence and enthusiasm in his squad, creating a formidable team spirit that fans have embraced. Players like Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman have showcased exceptional form, leading Atalanta's attacking prowess.

Meanwhile, Napoli and Inter are meticulously trailing Atalanta, with tight defense and strong performances. For them, any slip from Atalanta could be an opportunity to overtake, keeping the title race intensely competitive this season.

